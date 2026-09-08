Burnham and Trump discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham spoke by phone with President of the United States Donald Trump. This is reported in a statement by the British government, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the war in Ukraine was among the topics of the talks.

The leaders agreed on the need to continue working toward a ceasefire that would prevent further loss of life. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the United Kingdom's support for Ukraine and recent U.S.-led peace talks - the statement said.

The leaders also discussed issues concerning the Middle East. In particular, Burnham reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to working toward peace and security in the region, emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and ensuring that Iran never obtains nuclear weapons.

We remind you

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham plans to visit the United States in September and discuss with President Donald Trump the transfer of additional Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine ahead of winter.

British Prime Minister Burnham visited wounded soldiers in Kyiv