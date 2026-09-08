Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train; 90 passengers were rescued

On Tuesday, September 8, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, as reported by UNN.

Details

The train was stopped in advance following a warning from Ukrzaliznytsia’s monitoring team. The passengers, train crew, and locomotive crew had been evacuated before the strikes - the statement said.

A video showing the aftermath of the attack on the train has appeared online. It is reported that joint efforts managed to evacuate 90 passengers.

We remind you

At night, Russia launched missile and drone strikes on the Kyiv and Odesa regions. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 175 aerial targets.