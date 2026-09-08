Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train; 90 passengers were rescued
Kyiv • UNN
The train was stopped after a warning, and the passengers and crew were evacuated before the strikes. The aftermath of the attack was shown in a video.
On Tuesday, September 8, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, as reported by UNN.
Details
The train was stopped in advance following a warning from Ukrzaliznytsia’s monitoring team. The passengers, train crew, and locomotive crew had been evacuated before the strikes
A video showing the aftermath of the attack on the train has appeared online. It is reported that joint efforts managed to evacuate 90 passengers.
We remind you
At night, Russia launched missile and drone strikes on the Kyiv and Odesa regions. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 175 aerial targets.