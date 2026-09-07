UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule

$44.560.1751.790.15
ukenru
01:47 PM • 394 views
I am not clinging to my position — Kravchenko commented on whether he is ready to resign as Prosecutor General following searches at the Prosecutor General's Office
01:02 PM • 6708 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10
08:53 AM • 15957 views
Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies
September 7, 06:56 AM • 21356 views
Ukr Ukrainians can receive almost UAH 20,000 for heating — who is eligible for assistance and where to apply
September 7, 01:21 AM • 34527 views
"Let’s have a rematch in November": Fury challenges Usyk to a third fight
September 6, 11:12 PM • 37085 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches firePhotoVideo
September 6, 10:05 PM • 21512 views
Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" trainPhoto
September 6, 08:22 PM • 30697 views
Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it отмен the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts
September 6, 02:36 PM • 42651 views
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has completely halted operations following a strike by FP-1 drones.Video
September 6, 10:32 AM • 43900 views
Kravchenko denied his involvement in covering up illegal call centers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
41%
752mm
Popular news
Only idiots or traitors can rejoice at the AfD's triumph in Germany — TuskPhotoSeptember 7, 04:15 AM • 16438 views
Kim Jong Un commissioned a second nuclear destroyer September 7, 05:16 AM • 9438 views
Kallas canceled the launch of the EU defense group due to pressure from diplomats - Politico09:51 AM • 7720 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businesses11:15 AM • 12998 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles12:38 PM • 6534 views
Publications
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule01:32 PM • 1220 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 1001:02 PM • 6694 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles12:38 PM • 6654 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businesses11:15 AM • 13053 views
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 55274 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Crimea
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 47849 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 46026 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 55498 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 73372 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 68700 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Iron dome
DJI Mavic
Gold

UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

The 36-team Champions League season starts on September 8. Shakhtar will begin the tournament on September 10 with a match against PSV in London.

UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule

On Tuesday, September 8, the new Champions League season kicks off. From September 8 to 10, the matches of Matchday 1 of the league phase will take place, with the 36 strongest clubs in Europe beginning their battle for the trophy. Fans can look forward to high-profile clashes, the start of the only representative of Ukraine—the Donetsk-based "Shakhtar"—as well as matches involving our legionnaires and a Ukrainian team of referees, UNN writes. 

The format of this season's Champions League

This is already the third Champions League season with the new format: a single league table comprising 36 teams. The 8 best clubs will qualify directly for the round of 16, while the teams finishing in places 9–24 will play in the round of 32 for progression.

Eight matchdays are scheduled in the league phase of the Champions League. Matchday 1: September 8–10, 2026; Matchday 2: October 13–14, 2026; Matchday 3: October 20–21, 2026; Matchday 4: November 3–4, 2026; Matchday 5: November 24–25, 2026; Matchday 6: December 8–9, 2026; Matchday 7: January 19–20, 2027; Matchday 8: January 27, 2027.

Schedule of Matchday 1 matches, September 8–10

This year's Champions League campaign will open on Tuesday, September 8, with "Club Brugge" hosting "Aston Villa" and Oleksandr Zubkov's "AEK" hosting "LASK".

Ukraine national team winger Oleksandr Zubkov has moved to Greek side AEK03.06.26, 16:47 • 4580 views

The matches will begin at 19:45. 

Four more matches will also take place that evening. "Borussia" (Dortmund) will host "Villarreal," "Lille" will face "Betis," "Manchester City" will visit "Porto," and Andriy Lunin's "Real Madrid" will face "Inter." 

On Wednesday, September 9, another series of matches will take place, including "Barcelona"—"Feyenoord" and "Stuttgart" facing the debutants—FC "Viking." Both matches will take place at 19:45. 

At 22:00, "Liverpool"—"Atlético," "Napoli"—"Arsenal," and Illia Zabarnyi's "PSG"—Danilo Ihnatenko and Mykola Kukharevych's "Slovan" will be played. 

The final matches of Matchday 1 will take place on Thursday, September 10. At 19:45, "Fenerbahçe" will face "Roma," while at 22:00:  "Bayern"—"Bodø/Glimt"; "Como"—"RB Leipzig"; another tournament debutant, "Sabah," will face "Manchester United," and Nazar Domchak's "Slavia Prague" will take on "Lens." 

Karpaty goalkeeper Nazar Domchak has moved to Czech side Slavia for €5 million28.05.26, 23:20 • 2716 views

Ukrainian clubs' participation in the tournament

In this season's Champions League campaign, Ukraine is represented by only one team—the Donetsk-based "Shakhtar." As UNN reported, following the draw, "Shakhtar," which was in Pot 3, was given the following opponents: 

  • Madrid's “Real Madrid” (home);
    • Milan's “Inter” (home);
      • Lisbon's “Sporting”;
        • Eindhoven's “PSV”;
          • Istanbul's “Fenerbahçe”;
            • “Leipzig”;
              • Athens' “AEK”;
                • Bratislava's “Slovan”. 

                  “Shakhtar” learned their opponents in the Champions League group27.08.26, 20:43 • 4687 views

                  The "Miners" will play their first match "at home" at Stamford Bridge in London. On September 10, the Donetsk side will host the Dutch club "PSV." The final whistle will sound at 19:45. 

                  "Shakhtar" plans to hold Champions League "home matches" in London21.08.26, 19:41 • 3613 views

                  In addition to Ukrainian footballers and "Shakhtar," a "Ukrainian trace" in the first Champions League matchday will also be left by a Ukrainian team of referees. 

                  Mykola Balakin will be the referee in charge of the match between "Paris Saint-Germain" and "Slovan." Oleksandr Berkut and Viktor Matiash will assist him on the lines. The fourth official is Dmytro Panchyshyn. England's Michael Salisbury and Slovenia's Matej Jug will be responsible for operating the VAR system.

                  All matches can be watched on the Megogo platform. 

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                  SportsPublications
                  Real Madrid
                  Shakhtar (Donetsk)
                  UEFA Champions League
                  London