Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" train

$44.7351.94
ukenru
08:22 PM • 7144 views
Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it abolish the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts
September 6, 02:36 PM • 27101 views
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has completely halted operations following a strike by FP-1 drones.Video
September 6, 10:32 AM • 33700 views
Kravchenko denied his involvement in covering up illegal call centers
Exclusive
September 6, 09:55 AM • 26347 views
Astrological forecast and horoscope for the week of September 7–13, 2026
Exclusive
September 6, 08:57 AM • 25714 views
Political scientist explains why Russia keeps Ukraine under constant shelling
September 6, 08:02 AM • 23352 views
Ukrainian forces attacked the Ryazan oil refinery using FP-1 dronesVideo
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 33289 views
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
September 6, 06:58 AM • 17441 views
Trump's support for AI data centers could hurt Republicans in the elections
September 5, 10:37 PM • 42645 views
"The Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis": Putin spoke "frankly" with Witkoff and Kushner
September 5, 08:15 PM • 40751 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia again: many people injured, fires broke outVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2m/s
87%
750mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy made a statement about their arrival ahead of the meeting with Witkoff and KushnerSeptember 6, 12:18 PM • 12484 views
Germany strengthens protection against Russian drones and cyberattacks amid acts of sabotageSeptember 6, 12:36 PM • 5880 views
A differentiated "color-coded" threat alert system has begun operating in KyivSeptember 6, 12:49 PM • 4442 views
Zelenskyy announced the next round of negotiations with the United States, Britain, France and GermanyVideoSeptember 6, 03:48 PM • 7870 views
Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to destroy 3 helicopters in the Russian FederationVideo06:19 PM • 9706 views
Publications
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 33284 views
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 83754 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 86706 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 75045 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 69335 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Marine Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 36059 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 35095 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 45432 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 63830 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 59574 views
Actual
Ka-50
The Guardian
Fox News
Mi-8
Diia (service)

Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" train

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" train. Zelenskyy thanked them for their visit.

Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" train

U.S. presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have left Kyiv. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

According to a photo released by the carrier, the diplomats departed on the "Express of Peace" train.

We dispatched Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's special train. We thanked them for their visit and conveyed everyone's wishes that they return soon and expand the geography of their travels — so that quiet weekends may also be enjoyed in other cities

— the statement said.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and noted that the dialogue would continue.

Putin's promises: ahead of Witkoff and Kushner's visit, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv, and Boryspil was under threat of attacks by "Banderols"06.09.26, 06:31 • 5252 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Ukrainian Railways
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv