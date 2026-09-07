Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" train

U.S. presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have left Kyiv. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

According to a photo released by the carrier, the diplomats departed on the "Express of Peace" train.

We dispatched Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's special train. We thanked them for their visit and conveyed everyone's wishes that they return soon and expand the geography of their travels — so that quiet weekends may also be enjoyed in other cities — the statement said.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and noted that the dialogue would continue.

Putin's promises: ahead of Witkoff and Kushner's visit, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv, and Boryspil was under threat of attacks by "Banderols"