Putin's promises: ahead of Witkoff and Kushner's visit, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv, and Boryspil was under threat of attacks by "Banderols"

An air raid alert was announced in Kyiv at 2:22 a.m. on Sunday, September 6. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The alert lasted 22 minutes — until 2:44 a.m. At the same time, no nationwide air raid alert was announced during the night.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force (AFU) twice (at 5:26 and 5:31 a.m.) warned about a "Banderol" loitering munition heading toward Boryspil, Kyiv region, near which an international airport is located.

In addition, at 4:41 a.m., the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the southeast.

Context

Russian dictator vladimir putin instructed that, starting at midnight on September 5, no strikes be carried out on Kyiv for three days.

Later, at a meeting with Witkoff and Kushner, putin boasted that Kyiv had not been struck since "zero hours."

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed an air truce amid the expected visits of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to moscow on September 5 and Kyiv on September 6.

The US called on Ukraine and russia to suspend strikes during Witkoff’s and Kushner’s visits to moscow and Kyiv — media reports