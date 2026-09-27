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MIM-104 Patriot

"ATESH" Reconnoitered a Russian Plant Whose Products Are Used to Manufacture UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

"ATESH" agents reported conducting reconnaissance of a Novgorod fiberglass plant for Russia's military industry. There is no independent confirmation.

"ATESH" Reconnoitered a Russian Plant Whose Products Are Used to Manufacture UAVs

Agents of the “ATESH” movement conducted reconnaissance of the Novgorod fiberglass plant, whose products may be used in the production of drones and other military equipment. The “ATESH” movement reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the movement, the enterprise produces fiberglass and basalt fiber. These materials are used to manufacture lightweight composite components for aircraft, missiles, UAVs, ships, and armored vehicles.

The plant’s products may also be used for the electrical insulation of cables and equipment, thermal protection of engine compartments, and the creation of protective layers against impacts and fragments.

“ATESH” announced the reconnaissance of enterprises

The movement published the enterprise’s coordinates and stated that facilities involved in supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex remain under its scrutiny.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the information that “ATESH” agents conducted reconnaissance of this enterprise.

ATESH reported a strike on the Russians’ railway logistics in Voronezh Oblast23.09.26, 07:50 • 3884 views

Stepan Haftko

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