ATESH reported a strike on the Russians’ railway logistics in Voronezh Oblast

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" said they disabled four relay cabinets on a railway in Russia's Voronezh region, which Russian troops use to transport military supplies to the Lyman direction. The sabotage delayed the delivery of ammunition and engineering equipment to Russian units, "ATESH" reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the movement, the relay cabinets were disabled at sites in the areas of Voronezh, Novovoronezh, Liski, and Ostrogozhsk. The damage caused disruptions in the operation of railway automation systems.

The partisans claim that this delayed the dispatch of supplies for the 1st and 15th Guards regiments, as well as the 254th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian army.

The Russians had to bring in repair crews

According to "ATESH", the Russian command was forced to urgently send repair crews and allocate additional resources to protect the railway infrastructure.

The movement also stated that the disruption to logistics occurred amid Operation "Vivaldi", conducted by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the reported consequences of the sabotage.

"ATESH" reported sabotage at a plant that produces components for Kh-101 and "Iskander-K" missiles in Voronezh