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"ATESH" reported sabotage at a plant that produces components for Kh-101 and "Iskander-K" missiles in Voronezh

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

ATESH reported damage to the power supply of the «VZPP-Sborka» plant in Voronezh. The movement claims that this caused delays in the production of missiles and air defense systems.

"ATESH" reported sabotage at a plant that produces components for Kh-101 and "Iskander-K" missiles in Voronezh

An agent of the "ATESH" movement allegedly disabled the power supply system of the "VZPP-Sborka" plant in Voronezh, which produces electronic components for Russian weapons. According to the movement, the enterprise was left without full power supply for several weeks, UNN writes.

Details

“ATESH” stated that the agent infiltrated an electrical substation near the enterprise and damaged the main switchgear that supplied the plant with electricity. After that, according to the movement, a sharp voltage fluctuation occurred and the production workshops were de-energized.

According to "ATESH", "VZPP-Sborka" manufactures integrated circuits, power switches and power supply units for the onboard computers and navigation systems of Kh-101 missiles, automation components for "Iskander-K", as well as semiconductors for "Pantsir-S1" systems.

"ATESH" announced delays in missile production

The movement claims that restoring the plant’s full power supply took several weeks.

During this time, delivery deadlines for certain components were allegedly missed, causing delays in the production of missiles and air defense systems.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the extent of the damage to the plant or of the claimed impact of the sabotage on the production of Russian weapons.

"ATESH" reported sabotage in the Oryol Oblast that disrupted the control of Russian drones10.09.26, 07:32 • 6773 views

Stepan Haftko

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