"ATESH" reported sabotage in the Oryol Oblast that disrupted the control of Russian drones

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" claimed to have destroyed a communications tower in Russia's Oryol Region, which Russian military personnel allegedly used to support the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the sabotage, the stability of the communication and UAV control channels was disrupted, "ATESH" reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to the movement, the operation was carried out near the settlement of Zhudersky. Repeaters were installed on the tower, providing a stable signal and allowing Russian drones to be controlled in this direction.

After the equipment was disabled, the operating range of the relevant systems was reduced, and the communication channels became less stable, "ATESH" claims.

Operators were forced to look for new positions

According to the partisans, Russian UAV operators were forced to look for new locations to deploy their equipment and retune the frequencies. This, it is claimed, caused delays in carrying out missions.

"ATESH" stated that it continues to conduct sabotage operations in the rear of Russia and provide the Defense Forces of Ukraine with information about Russian military facilities. There is currently no independent confirmation of the consequences of this operation.

"ATESH" reported the disruption of supplies to Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction