"ATESH" reported the disruption of supplies to Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction

Agents of the "ATESH" movement disabled two relay cabinets on the railway in Russia's Belgorod region, which, according to them, resulted in the delay of a train carrying ammunition and engineering equipment for Russian troops in the Kupiansk sector. The "ATESH" movement reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the movement, the damage to the railway automation caused a delay in traffic on the section and disrupted the planned shipment of the cargo.

The ammunition and engineering equipment were allegedly intended for Russia's 138th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade and 45th Engineer-Sapper Regiment, which are operating at the front.

The movement claims that one of the operation's participants was a former Russian Armed Forces serviceman who left the service and joined "ATESH".

There is currently no independent confirmation of the information about the damage to the railway infrastructure and the delay of the Russian military train.

ATESH reported sabotage against the Russian Federation in Rostov Oblast ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day