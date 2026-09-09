$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
09:36 PM • 48 views
Moscow is ready to continue killing civilians; every attack must be met with measures to weaken Russia — Sybiha on the strike on Sumy
09:14 PM • 2046 views
The White House denied reports of a possible replacement of Witkoff and Kushner in the talks on Ukraine
09:04 PM • 2974 views
"Barcelona" thrashed "Feyenoord", PSG scored 6 goals: Champions League matchday results
08:34 PM • 5902 views
Russia attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv in the evening; there are casualties and a strike on a high-rise building
08:21 PM • 7472 views
Witkoff and Kushner may be replaced by the CIA director in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations
06:32 PM • 18131 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhoto
Exclusive
05:35 PM • 22890 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
05:07 PM • 14816 views
15,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman — how the city is ensuring safety during Rosh HashanahPhoto
03:56 PM • 15999 views
Drone threat beyond the Arctic Circle: Russia complains that Ukraine attacked a plant in Yamal
September 9, 03:33 PM • 15297 views
In the Odrex doctors’ case, the court heard the defense’s objections concerning one of those accused of medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1m/s
50%
747mm
Popular news
EU court rejects Hungary's lawsuit over frozen Russian assets - ReutersSeptember 9, 11:44 AM • 20184 views
Near Kyiv, a newborn girl fell from the sixth floor; she could not be savedSeptember 9, 12:13 PM • 14032 views
Two women wounded during the attack on the "Kyiv-Sumy" train have died in hospitalSeptember 9, 12:17 PM • 9100 views
The case against former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetiana Krupa for illicit enrichment has been referred to courtSeptember 9, 12:54 PM • 10505 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhotoSeptember 9, 01:26 PM • 27623 views
Publications
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhoto06:32 PM • 18129 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
05:35 PM • 22888 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhotoSeptember 9, 01:26 PM • 27629 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 47419 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 59892 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jonas Gahr Støre
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"08:58 PM • 750 views
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 47008 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 47503 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 43057 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 100279 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Technology
Su-57

Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the «Myrotvorets» database after an interview about the Ukrainian language, a cyst on her vocal cords, and "clean politics."

Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"

Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskikh has been added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" center. The reason given was participation in information and propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing public life in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The decision came amid a scandal following Kamenskikh's interview with Russian journalist Yekaterina Gordeeva. The singer said that after the start of the full-scale invasion, she spoke exclusively Ukrainian for about six months, but during a tour she developed a cyst on her vocal cords and lost her voice.

According to Kamenskikh, she consulted a psychologist, who allegedly advised her to return to Russian because her body "does not accept" Ukrainian. The singer herself explained this as psychosomatic.

"The language issue has been taken to the absurd"

Kamenskikh also said that the language issue in Ukraine had allegedly been "taken to the absurd," was being "heavily manipulated," and that she considered it "pure politics." At the same time, the singer said that Ukraine should speak Ukrainian, but she wanted to decide for herself which language to speak and sing in.

Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.02.09.25, 11:32 • 62575 views

In addition, during the interview, Kamenskikh said that she did not consider herself a patriot of Ukraine because she placed personal interests above the public good. When asked what her homeland meant to her, the singer was unable to answer.

Kamenskikh's statements sparked a wave of criticism and jokes on social media, while the story about the "cyst" after switching to Ukrainian became the subject of numerous memes.

Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance02.09.25, 13:43 • 50339 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCultureUNN Lite
Nastya Kamenskykh
War in Ukraine
Ukraine