Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskikh has been added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" center. The reason given was participation in information and propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing public life in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The decision came amid a scandal following Kamenskikh's interview with Russian journalist Yekaterina Gordeeva. The singer said that after the start of the full-scale invasion, she spoke exclusively Ukrainian for about six months, but during a tour she developed a cyst on her vocal cords and lost her voice.

According to Kamenskikh, she consulted a psychologist, who allegedly advised her to return to Russian because her body "does not accept" Ukrainian. The singer herself explained this as psychosomatic.

"The language issue has been taken to the absurd"

Kamenskikh also said that the language issue in Ukraine had allegedly been "taken to the absurd," was being "heavily manipulated," and that she considered it "pure politics." At the same time, the singer said that Ukraine should speak Ukrainian, but she wanted to decide for herself which language to speak and sing in.

Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.

In addition, during the interview, Kamenskikh said that she did not consider herself a patriot of Ukraine because she placed personal interests above the public good. When asked what her homeland meant to her, the singer was unable to answer.

Kamenskikh's statements sparked a wave of criticism and jokes on social media, while the story about the "cyst" after switching to Ukrainian became the subject of numerous memes.

Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance