Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.

Ukrainian rapper, producer, songwriter, and performer Oleksiy Potapenko (better known as Potap) said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times. Potap reported this in an interview with the YouTube channel "Vershylenko & Ko", writes UNN.

Details

"More than 14 times, I tell you. It's not easy, not just physically, it's just physically difficult to do, not to mention all sorts of bureaucratic moments," Potap said.

Recall

Earlier in February 2025, in an interview with Russian journalist Yuriy Dud, Potap said that on February 24, 2022, he was in Madrid (Spain).

"I constantly enter and leave Ukraine. I have a legal way to do this, and this opportunity. And I do it constantly. All my movements abroad, all my work abroad, all the money earned abroad are correlated to helping the army…", he stated.

Potap also explained that there are currently several legal ways to cross the border in Ukraine. He has one of them at his disposal.

"There are ways, there are systems, different programs, I don't know how to say it correctly, provided by different instances, where you can get permission to leave. It's not easy, you have to go through bureaucracy. During this time, I have left for various reasons through various instances. It implies that I must return. That is, it is for a certain period. Therefore, I return," the rapper said.

Addition

Rapper Potap (Slavic Balagan) came out with a poster in Valencia, offering passers-by to try "vodka". Ukrainians are outraged that the artist did not show the same activity in supporting Ukraine.

"I propose to create petitions to deprive this latent Russian of Ukrainian citizenship," people write on social media.