Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 5896 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14961 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12688 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 31056 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 42833 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 58030 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 48718 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 192108 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 108522 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Ukrainian rapper Potap reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times, using legal means. He noted that all funds earned abroad are directed to help the Ukrainian army.

Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.

Ukrainian rapper, producer, songwriter, and performer Oleksiy Potapenko (better known as Potap) said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times. Potap reported this in an interview with the YouTube channel "Vershylenko & Ko", writes UNN.

Details

"More than 14 times, I tell you. It's not easy, not just physically, it's just physically difficult to do, not to mention all sorts of bureaucratic moments," Potap said.

Recall

Earlier in February 2025, in an interview with Russian journalist Yuriy Dud, Potap said that on February 24, 2022, he was in Madrid (Spain).

"I constantly enter and leave Ukraine. I have a legal way to do this, and this opportunity. And I do it constantly. All my movements abroad, all my work abroad, all the money earned abroad are correlated to helping the army…", he stated.

Potap also explained that there are currently several legal ways to cross the border in Ukraine. He has one of them at his disposal.

"There are ways, there are systems, different programs, I don't know how to say it correctly, provided by different instances, where you can get permission to leave. It's not easy, you have to go through bureaucracy. During this time, I have left for various reasons through various instances. It implies that I must return. That is, it is for a certain period. Therefore, I return," the rapper said.

Addition

Rapper Potap (Slavic Balagan) came out with a poster in Valencia, offering passers-by to try "vodka". Ukrainians are outraged that the artist did not show the same activity in supporting Ukraine.

"I propose to create petitions to deprive this latent Russian of Ukrainian citizenship," people write on social media.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyUNN Lite
Potap
State Border of Ukraine
charity
Valencia
Spain
Madrid
Ukraine