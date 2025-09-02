$41.370.05
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 25180 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 21488 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 56540 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 30386 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 54639 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 50500 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 81973 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 50172 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 193136 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Oleksiy Potapenko, known as Slavic Balagan, receives 25 thousand dollars for a 45-minute performance. He also revealed the fees of Artem Pivovarov (60 thousand dollars) and Olya Polyakova (25 thousand dollars).

Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance

Ukrainian rapper, producer, songwriter, and performer Oleksiy Potapenko, who changed his persona and now calls himself Slavic Balagan, revealed that he receives a fee of $25,000 for a 45-minute performance. The singer shared this in an interview with the YouTube channel "Vershylenko & Ko", writes UNN.

Details

The project is working and generating money. There is already cash flow. On average, such projects receive investments of $300,000 to $500,000 per quarter. And by the second or third year, it starts to turn a profit or break even. I invest and attract investments, it's a business formula. These are business people, but I cannot name them, it's a secret. Slavic Balagan costs $25,000 for 45 minutes. A lot of people order it

- Potap stated.

The producer also revealed the price for Artem Pivovarov's performance. According to him, this amount is $60,000. And regarding the performance at a private event by another Ukrainian singer, Olya Polyakova, the showman named the figure of $25,000.

Addition

Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskykh, Potap's wife, found herself at the center of a scandal after concerts in the United States. Initially, the performer was criticized for singing hits in Russian. After that, a video of her statement about language went viral online, which also angered and even enraged many.

"It doesn't matter what color your skin is. It doesn't matter what language we speak. There is one language that the whole world understands. Do you know what it is? It's love. The most important feeling in the world is love," Nastya said in Russian from the stage in Miami.

In August, the singer performed in Chicago, Miami, and New York. During these concerts, she performed her compositions in Russian, including "Eto moya noch" (This is my night), "Krasnoye vino" (Red wine), and "Popa kak u Kim" (Butt like Kim's).

It is worth noting that in one of the interviews Nastya Kamenskykh gave in 2022, the singer stated that she would no longer sing in Russian. She also condemned the presence of Russian performers in music charts during the war.

Now, the singer explains her performance of Russian-language hits by saying that she wants to be understood by listeners who support Ukraine but do not speak Ukrainian.

Pavlo Zinchenko

