Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance

Ukrainian rapper, producer, songwriter, and performer Oleksiy Potapenko, who changed his persona and now calls himself Slavic Balagan, revealed that he receives a fee of $25,000 for a 45-minute performance. The singer shared this in an interview with the YouTube channel "Vershylenko & Ko", writes UNN.

The project is working and generating money. There is already cash flow. On average, such projects receive investments of $300,000 to $500,000 per quarter. And by the second or third year, it starts to turn a profit or break even. I invest and attract investments, it's a business formula. These are business people, but I cannot name them, it's a secret. Slavic Balagan costs $25,000 for 45 minutes. A lot of people order it - Potap stated.

The producer also revealed the price for Artem Pivovarov's performance. According to him, this amount is $60,000. And regarding the performance at a private event by another Ukrainian singer, Olya Polyakova, the showman named the figure of $25,000.

Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskykh, Potap's wife, found herself at the center of a scandal after concerts in the United States. Initially, the performer was criticized for singing hits in Russian. After that, a video of her statement about language went viral online, which also angered and even enraged many.

"It doesn't matter what color your skin is. It doesn't matter what language we speak. There is one language that the whole world understands. Do you know what it is? It's love. The most important feeling in the world is love," Nastya said in Russian from the stage in Miami.

In August, the singer performed in Chicago, Miami, and New York. During these concerts, she performed her compositions in Russian, including "Eto moya noch" (This is my night), "Krasnoye vino" (Red wine), and "Popa kak u Kim" (Butt like Kim's).

It is worth noting that in one of the interviews Nastya Kamenskykh gave in 2022, the singer stated that she would no longer sing in Russian. She also condemned the presence of Russian performers in music charts during the war.

Now, the singer explains her performance of Russian-language hits by saying that she wants to be understood by listeners who support Ukraine but do not speak Ukrainian.