Zelenskyy and the First Lady visit Canada; itinerary announced

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska will be in Canada from September 9 to 11. This was reported by the Office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UNN writes.

Details

During the visit, the President and First Lady will visit Calgary, Toronto, and North Bay. Zelenskyy will also address members of the Canadian government at the Cabinet Planning Forum in Banff.

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The talks will focus on deepening cooperation between Ukraine and Canada in the areas of defense, the economy, and energy. The parties also plan to discuss the consequences of Russian aggression and further support for Ukraine.

This visit underscores Canada's unwavering leadership in supporting Ukraine and reflects our steadfast commitment to a just and lasting peace — the statement said.

The Prime Minister's Office emphasized that Canada will continue to support Ukraine's defense, as well as its recovery and reconstruction.

Zelenskyy discussed protecting the energy sector and strengthening Ukraine's air defenses with Iceland's foreign minister