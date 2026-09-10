The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to Britain

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
12:17 AM • 3678 views
In Poland, they showed off their "Iron Dome on a shoestring" against Russian missiles and dronesPhoto
11:31 PM • 7882 views
In Khmelnytskyi, 4 rescuers were injured during a secondary detonation at the site of a Russian attackVideo
11:27 PM • 6716 views
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones at 5 locations; there are injured people and significant destruction
11:18 PM • 6300 views
Iran and the United States expanded their mutual strikes; Tehran attacked a U.S. base and announced a new restricted zone at sea
10:40 PM • 8232 views
For the first time in several months, Brent has once again surpassed the psychological threshold of $100 per barrel
09:36 PM • 10943 views
Moscow is ready to continue killing civilians; every attack must be met with measures to weaken Russia — Sybiha on the strike on Sumy
09:14 PM • 10357 views
The White House denied reports of a possible replacement of Witkoff and Kushner in the talks on Ukraine
09:04 PM • 9186 views
"Barcelona" thrashed "Feyenoord", PSG scored 6 goals: Champions League matchday results
08:34 PM • 10519 views
Russia attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv in the evening; there are casualties and a strike on a high-rise building
08:21 PM • 10552 views
Witkoff and Kushner may be replaced by the CIA director in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
2m/s
57%
746mm
Popular news
Mass drone attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 14PhotoSeptember 9, 03:27 PM • 4386 views
Sochi under drone attack: fires reported and strike on the portVideo07:27 PM • 11856 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"08:58 PM • 10120 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?10:05 PM • 6152 views
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 children11:06 PM • 3784 views
Publications
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 23352 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 05:35 PM • 27857 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhotoSeptember 9, 01:26 PM • 33170 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 50860 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 63314 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
John Ratcliffe
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to Britain01:05 AM • 196 views
Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film FestivalPhoto12:05 AM • 1228 views
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 children11:06 PM • 3942 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?10:05 PM • 6324 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"08:58 PM • 10206 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Iron dome
Film

The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

A US court kept Andrew and Tristan Tate in custody due to the risk of flight. Britain is seeking them on charges including rape.

The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to Britain

A U.S. court denied influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate bail while they challenge possible extradition to the United Kingdom. The brothers are wanted there on a number of serious charges, including rape, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Judge Lauren Louis concluded that the brothers' financial resources and frequent international travel create a significant flight risk.

Although they may not actually possess the extravagant assets they boast about online, the record shows that they have an exceptional ability to flee the jurisdiction

– the judge noted.

Why Britain wants to prosecute the Tate brothers

Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, were arrested in Miami on July 18 following a British request for their extradition. British authorities charged them, among other offenses, with rape, assault, and aiding human trafficking for sexual exploitation. The brothers deny any wrongdoing.

Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's death04.09.26, 03:05 • 98633 views

U.S. prosecutors also opposed their release, stating that the brothers could pose a danger to the public. The Tates' attorneys, meanwhile, argued that their extreme public profile makes flight virtually impossible.

Separate criminal proceedings against the brothers are ongoing in Romania. On September 4, Romanian prosecutors charged Andrew Tate, among other offenses, with trafficking minors and money laundering, while Tristan was charged with complicity. They reject these charges as well.

The United Kingdom has until September 16 to submit a full extradition request to the U.S. Department of State. The process of deciding whether to surrender the brothers to British authorities may itself take several months.

Tate brothers detained in the US at the request of the UK in a sexual crimes case19.07.26, 15:13 • 8941 view

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldUNN Lite
United States Department of State
Reuters
Great Britain
Romania
United States