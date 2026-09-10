The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to Britain

A U.S. court denied influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate bail while they challenge possible extradition to the United Kingdom. The brothers are wanted there on a number of serious charges, including rape, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

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Judge Lauren Louis concluded that the brothers' financial resources and frequent international travel create a significant flight risk.

Although they may not actually possess the extravagant assets they boast about online, the record shows that they have an exceptional ability to flee the jurisdiction – the judge noted.

Why Britain wants to prosecute the Tate brothers

Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, were arrested in Miami on July 18 following a British request for their extradition. British authorities charged them, among other offenses, with rape, assault, and aiding human trafficking for sexual exploitation. The brothers deny any wrongdoing.

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U.S. prosecutors also opposed their release, stating that the brothers could pose a danger to the public. The Tates' attorneys, meanwhile, argued that their extreme public profile makes flight virtually impossible.

Separate criminal proceedings against the brothers are ongoing in Romania. On September 4, Romanian prosecutors charged Andrew Tate, among other offenses, with trafficking minors and money laundering, while Tristan was charged with complicity. They reject these charges as well.

The United Kingdom has until September 16 to submit a full extradition request to the U.S. Department of State. The process of deciding whether to surrender the brothers to British authorities may itself take several months.

Tate brothers detained in the US at the request of the UK in a sexual crimes case