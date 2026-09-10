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In Poland, they showed off their "Iron Dome on a shoestring" against Russian missiles and drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Poland is developing an air defense system with 32 missiles to intercept drones and cruise missiles at a range of up to 6 km. Testing is scheduled for 2027.

In Poland, they showed off their "Iron Dome on a shoestring" against Russian missiles and drones

Poland has unveiled, for the first time, a project for a new air defense system designed to combat drones and cruise missiles, which is conceptually compared to an “Iron Dome on a budget.” The system is being developed by Europe’s MBDA and Poland’s Wojskowy Instytut Techniczny Uzbrojenia, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

The system is to receive a stationary launcher equipped with as many as 32 anti-aircraft missiles. MBDA is responsible for the low-cost infrared homing head and guidance system, while the Polish side is developing the other components.

The new missiles are planned for use in intercepting drones and cruise missiles at ranges of up to 6 km and altitudes of up to 5 km. The system’s first full-scale tests are scheduled for 2027.

32 missiles and one launch every 2 seconds

According to the developers’ concept, one launcher will be able to carry 32 interceptors and launch one missile every 2 seconds. This should enable the system to counter mass drone and cruise missile attacks.

“Flamingo,” RAM-2X and “Koral”: what visitors saw at the MSPO defense exhibition in Poland — photos08.09.26, 17:10 • 15293 views

Defense Express notes that, in terms of its concept, the launcher resembles Israel’s “Iron Dome.” It may be deployed around critical infrastructure or along likely flight routes of Russian drones and missiles.

The system is also planned to be integrated with Poland’s C2 Zenit command-and-control system, which combines various air defense assets and radar stations. This will make it possible to transmit target data directly to the launcher, after which the missile will be able to independently acquire the target using its infrared homing head.

Ukraine has developed a new RK-19 missile to shoot down Russian "Banderols"09.09.26, 04:56 • 6618 views

Stepan Haftko

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