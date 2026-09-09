Ukraine has developed a new RK-19 missile to shoot down Russian "Banderols"

Ukraine's KB Luch has unveiled the RK-19 surface-to-air missile, designed for Soviet Osa air defense systems. It is intended to replace scarce standard missiles and can be used against jet-powered drones and cruise missiles, reports Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The RK-19 is designed to intercept subsonic and supersonic targets. The missile uses radio-command guidance, proximity fuzing, and is equipped with a 14.3 kg high-explosive fragmentation warhead.

The declared engagement range is up to 10 km, the altitude is up to 5 km, and the maximum flight speed is 600 km/h. The missile's weight together with the transport-launch container is 163 kg.

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The RK-19's specifications are close to those of the standard 9M33M3 missile for the Osa-AKM, but it has a higher maximum speed. Due to a shortage of older interceptors, Ukrainian forces had previously been forced to use less effective missiles or integrate air-to-air missiles, including the R-73.

Defense Express notes that the emergence of the RK-19 will allow the continued operation of Osa air defense systems and their use against aerodynamic targets, including jet-powered drones and Bandероль-type cruise missiles.

The cost of the RK-19 and its production volumes have not yet been disclosed.

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