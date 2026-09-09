The United States said it had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers

On Tuesday, the U.S. military destroyed 5 Iranian tankers carrying crude oil. The U.S. Central Command said the strikes were in response to attempts by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to attack a U.S. warship with ballistic missiles, UNN reports.

Details

According to CENTCOM, over the past 2 days, Iranian forces twice attempted to launch a missile strike against a U.S. Navy ship. The vessel evaded the attacks, and no American service members were injured.

Earlier, Reuters and CNN reported U.S. strikes on several Iranian tankers linked to the IRGC. The attacks resumed after a 2-day pause.

Iran threatened retaliatory strikes

Iranian agency Tasnim reported that an American missile struck a tanker 6 km from the country's main oil terminal on Kharg Island. Another tanker, according to Iranian state media, was attacked near the port of Jask in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran announced the capture of an American underwater drone

After that, the IRGC threatened to attack tankers in the ports of Kuwait and Bahrain and called on their crews to evacuate. Later, the IRGC also claimed to have launched a ballistic missile strike against the U.S. Al-Azraq base in Jordan, although the Jordanian side has not yet confirmed this.

Iran continues to try to strike American naval vessels, and every time they do or attempt to do so, they will lose tankers – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

The US has begun striking Iranian oil tankers – Washington has unveiled a new pressure strategy