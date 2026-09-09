A 4,600-year-old board game was found in Iran

During excavations of the ancient city of Shahr-e Sukhteh in southeastern Iran, archaeologists discovered a board game dating back approximately 4,600 years and an engraved bone comb. The finds may reveal new details about the daily lives of Bronze Age people, Greek Reporter reports, according to UNN.

Details

Shahr-e Sukhteh, also known as the "Burnt City," was one of the region's ancient settlements. According to archaeologist Ruhollah Shirazi of the University of Sistan and Baluchestan, the new artifacts will help researchers study the culture and social relations of its inhabitants.

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The excavations also uncovered eggshells, fragments of textiles and leather, animal remains, tools, animal figurines, evidence of stoneworking, and hearths.

Archaeologists will continue their research

In the northeastern part of the site, scientists discovered 2 phases of construction. The finds indicate that the inhabitants engaged in domestic activities and crafts directly in this area.

The archaeologists plan to carry out radiocarbon dating and DNA analysis and examine the human remains that were found.

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