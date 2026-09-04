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In Egypt, an intact tomb of a high-ranking official more than 4,000 years old has been found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

In Saqqara, archaeologists discovered the intact tomb of the official Sekhentio-Ptah, containing ritual objects. Sarcophagi and more than 100 ushabti were found nearby.

In Egypt, an intact tomb of a high-ranking official more than 4,000 years old has been found

Archaeologists have discovered an intact tomb dating back to the Old Kingdom in the Bubasteion necropolis in Saqqara. It belonged to a high-ranking official named Sekhentiu-Ptah. Ahram Online reports, according to UNN.

Details

The tomb consists of a funerary chapel and a false door bearing the titles of its owner. Sekhentiu-Ptah was the Royal Chamberlain, Overseer of All the King’s Affairs, and Keeper of the Secrets of Royal Decrees.

Of particular value to researchers is the complete set of ritual alabaster objects. These included a table and offering slab, as well as a purification bowl. The objects remained in their original places.

More than 100 figurines and sealed sarcophagi

According to Hisham El-Leithy, a representative of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, the arrangement of the ritual objects will help researchers better understand the funerary rites and practices of the Old Kingdom, which is dated to approximately 2649–2150 BC.

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Near the tomb, archaeologists also examined a system of interconnected burial shafts. They found human remains, 3 sealed stone sarcophagi, a wooden statue of a falcon, pottery, painted funerary cartonnage, and more than 100 faience ushabti figurines.

Researchers believe that some of the burial shafts were looted in antiquity. At the same time, Sekhentiu-Ptah’s tomb itself remained intact along with the ritual objects, making the discovery especially valuable for studying the funerary culture of Ancient Egypt.

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Stepan Haftko

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