Pharaoh Khufu's unique boat is being assembled at the Grand Egyptian Museum

Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State Blinken
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 8516 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 20451 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 23748 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 86432 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 15492 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 17953 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 23653 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 25874 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 48379 views
Pharaoh Khufu's unique boat is being assembled at the Grand Egyptian Museum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Grand Egyptian Museum has begun assembling a 42-meter cedar wood boat that belonged to King Khufu, who ruled over 4,500 years ago. The project will take about four years and consists of 1,650 wooden parts.

Pharaoh Khufu's unique boat is being assembled at the Grand Egyptian Museum

A boat belonging to an Egyptian pharaoh was reassembled in real-time at the Grand Egyptian Museum's exhibition hall on Tuesday, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

The cedar wood boat, one of two found belonging to King Khufu, began to be assembled on Tuesday morning under the supervision of dozens of visitors.

According to Issa Zeidan, head of the restoration department at the Grand Egyptian Museum, the assembly of the 42-meter vessel, which stands next to its already assembled twin on public display, will take about four years. The boat consists of 1650 wooden parts.

King Khufu ruled ancient Egypt over 4500 years ago and built the Great Pyramid of Giza.

"Today you are witnessing one of the most important restoration projects of the 21st century," said Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy, who was present at the event.

New Egyptian Museum restricts access due to excessive excitement: tickets will not be easy17.11.25, 15:12 • 5597 views

Additionally

The $1 billion museum, also known as GEM, was named the world's largest when it officially opened last month. It houses nearly 50,000 artifacts, including a collection of treasures from the tomb of the famous King Tutankhamun, discovered in 1922. The museum, located near the pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, is expected to boost Egypt's tourism revenues and help strengthen its weakened economy.

The boat was one of two discovered in 1954, opposite the south side of the Great Pyramid. Excavation of its wooden parts began in 2014, according to the museum's website.

The exact purpose of the boats remains unclear, but experts believe they were either used to transport King Khufu's body during his funeral or were intended for his afterlife with the sun god Ra, according to museum information.

Archaeologists found an ancient pleasure boat from the time of Ancient Egypt off the coast of Alexandria08.12.25, 17:18 • 4734 views

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World