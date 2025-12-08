$42.060.13
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 2778 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 10133 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17463 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 18905 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 14707 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 23350 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 12792 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12926 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12775 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Archaeologists found an ancient pleasure boat from the time of Ancient Egypt off the coast of Alexandria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

An ancient pleasure boat, matching the description of the Greek historian Strabo, was discovered off the coast of the Egyptian city of Alexandria. The vessel lay 7 meters underwater and 1.5 meters under sediment near the sunken island of Antirhodos.

Photo: Hilti Foundation

An ancient pleasure boat, matching the description of the Greek historian Strabo, who lived in the 1st century BC, has been found off the coast of the Egyptian city of Alexandria. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The ship was discovered near the sunken island of Antirhodos, which was part of the large port of Alexandria. The research was conducted by the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) under the direction of Franck Goddio, a visiting professor of maritime archaeology at Oxford University.

The ancient ship lay 7 meters underwater and 1.5 meters under sediment. Initially, scientists decided that there were two ships, because the design seemed "very strange" to them.

After a series of earthquakes and tsunamis, the port and parts of the ancient coastline sank underwater, engulfing palaces, ships, and other buildings, according to the research results.

Although the study of the sunken ship is still in its early stages, it promises to reveal new information about "life, religion, luxury, and entertainment" on Egypt's waterways during the early Roman period, scientists said. At the same time, it was decided to leave the ship underwater, as required by UNESCO rules.

Yevhen Ustimenko

