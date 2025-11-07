Egypt announced the US authorities' handover of 36 stolen historical artifacts

ukenru
01:59 PM
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
09:48 AM
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
09:46 AM
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
November 7, 07:19 AM
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
November 6, 02:11 PM
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
GTA VI release postponed again
November 7, 06:53 AM
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
November 7, 07:49 AM
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
November 7, 08:03 AM
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
09:56 AM
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian
11:56 AM
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
01:59 PM
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
01:34 PM
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
09:48 AM
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
09:46 AM
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 07:19 AM
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
11:01 AM
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
09:56 AM
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
November 7, 08:03 AM
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
November 7, 07:49 AM
GTA VI release postponed again
November 7, 06:53 AM
Egypt announced the US authorities' handover of 36 stolen historical artifacts

Kyiv • UNN

 512 views

36 historical artifacts, illegally exported from Egypt, have been returned from the United States in cooperation with US authorities. Among them are a funerary mask, a vessel, a stele, 24 manuscripts, and a plaster panel.

Egypt announced the US authorities' handover of 36 stolen historical artifacts

36 historical artifacts illegally smuggled out of Egypt have been returned from the United States in cooperation with US authorities, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to CBS News.

Details

"The artifacts were handed over by US authorities to the Egyptian Embassy in the US and arrived in Egypt about two weeks ago," said Nevin El-Aref, spokeswoman for the ministry.

Three main sets of artifacts were identified. The first consisted of 11 items handed over by the New York State Attorney General's Office. Among them are a funerary mask of a young man's mummy from the Roman era, a vessel in the shape of the god Bes, and a limestone funerary stele - a tablet with an inscription, also from the Roman period.

In May, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced that it had returned 11 antiquities to the people of Egypt that had been recovered through numerous criminal investigations.

"Another eleven priceless antiquities have been recovered and returned to where they rightfully belong," District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. said at the time.

The second group was handed over by the Metropolitan Museum to the Egyptian Consulate in New York. It includes 24 rare manuscripts with inscriptions in ancient Coptic and Syriac languages.

The third group consisted of a colored plaster panel from the 18th Dynasty, approximately 3,000 years old, confiscated by the New York State Attorney General's Office after it was determined to have been illegally exported from Egypt.

The Archaeological Committee received the exhibits, which will be displayed in the Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo after restoration, the ministry said.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands just a few days ago announced that his country would return a stolen 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt. This statement was made after he attended the official opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum on November 1.

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World
Alvin Bragg
Netherlands
United States
Egypt