The Grand Egyptian Museum, decades in the making, opened with a grand spectacle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

After decades of construction, the Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza pyramids was officially opened. At the ceremony, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called it a "forum for humanity and a beacon of knowledge" and urged it to become a symbol of cultural dialogue.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, decades in the making, opened with a grand spectacle

After decades of construction and anticipation, the Grand Egyptian Museum – a grandiose complex near the Giza pyramids, dedicated to the history of the pharaohs and, above all, the legacy of Tutankhamun – has been officially opened in Egypt. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

At the solemn ceremony held on Saturday with the participation of leaders from more than 70 countries, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called the museum "a forum for humanity and a beacon of knowledge," urging it to become a symbol of cultural dialogue.

Sotheby's put a golden toilet up for auction with a starting price of $10 million31.10.25, 14:48 • 2925 views

The new museum, located on the outskirts of Cairo next to the Great Pyramids, has gathered more than 5,300 artifacts from Tutankhamun's tomb – including his golden mask, armor, and royal regalia, most of which the public saw for the first time.

This is wonderful. For the first time in over a hundred years, all of King Tut's belongings are gathered in one place 

– said museum director Hussein Kamal in an interview with NBC News, particularly noting the young pharaoh's unique leather and textile armor.

The opening was accompanied by a large-scale show – an orchestra, fanfares, theatrical performances by actors in ancient Egyptian costumes, and a light show with hundreds of drones creating images of the gods Isis, Osiris, and Tutankhamun himself in the sky.

Despite the official start of operations being scheduled for Tuesday, most of the museum's galleries are already open to visitors. Millions of tourists are expected to visit the Grand Museum every year, making it one of the world's leading cultural centers.

Thousands of bicycles rode on Dubai's busiest highway as part of a fitness challenge02.11.25, 10:52 • 3384 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
