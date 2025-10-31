Sotheby's put a golden toilet up for auction with a starting price of $10 million

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6356 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 15999 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 9756 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 20713 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 13915 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18306 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 24439 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14237 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24048 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
October 31, 07:20 AM • 22048 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM • 34491 views
Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hitVideoOctober 31, 06:50 AM • 9468 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 29600 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 24766 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 16583 views
Publications
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 15995 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 20709 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 16635 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 24823 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 67415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Musician
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Lithuania
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 5642 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 26835 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 59284 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 63639 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 85749 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Gold

Sotheby's put a golden toilet up for auction with a starting price of $10 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

It is known to be a fully functional toilet, identical to the one that gained worldwide notoriety after the audacious robbery of Blenheim Palace in England in 2019.

Sotheby's put a golden toilet up for auction with a starting price of $10 million

Sotheby's auction house announced on Friday the auction sale of a solid gold toilet – a sculpture by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled "America," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

It is known that this is a fully functional toilet, identical to the one that gained worldwide fame after the audacious robbery of Blenheim Palace in England in 2019.

The starting price at the November 18 auction in New York will be equal to the value of just over 101.2 kg (223 pounds) of gold used to make it – currently about $10 million.

David Galperin, head of contemporary art at Sotheby's New York auction house, called Cattelan "the ultimate provocateur in the art world."

He is also one of the most successful artists, whose work "Comedian" – a banana taped to a wall – was sold at auction in New York last year for $6.2 million. "Him" – Cattelan's disturbing sculpture depicting a kneeling Adolf Hitler – was sold for $17.2 million at Christie's in 2016.

A banana taped together with duct tape sold at auction for a record $6.2 million21.11.24, 15:49 • 85393 views

"Whatever you eat, a $200 dinner or a $2 hot dog, the result is the same when it comes to the toilet," he once said.

Two versions of "America" were created in 2016. The one being sold has belonged to an unnamed collector since 2017.

The other version was exhibited in the restroom of the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2016. More than 100,000 visitors lined up to – to put it mildly – interact with the work.

The Guggenheim Museum offered the work to US President Donald Trump during his first presidential term after he requested to borrow a Van Gogh painting.

In 2019, the painting was exhibited at Blenheim Palace, an English country estate where Winston Churchill was born. A few days later, it was stolen by robbers who broke into the building, ripped it from the plumbing, and fled.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Gold
Donald Trump
New York City
England