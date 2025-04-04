Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Leaders of Arab states endorsed the Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, costing $53 billion, which excludes the eviction of Palestinians. The plan includes the establishment of an administrative committee of technocrats to manage the enclave.
The Liberian-flagged tanker Chrysalis has successfully transited the Red Sea after a ceasefire announced by the Houthis. This is the vessel's first voyage since the attack last July.
Donald Trump is calling on Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, where more than 47,000 people have been killed. He discussed this issue with the King of Jordan and plans to hold talks with the President of Egypt.
Israeli troops continue their military operation in Gaza and Lebanon despite a two-day truce offered by Egypt. The strikes killed civilians, and the head of Israeli intelligence arrived in Qatar to negotiate the release of hostages.
Egypt's president proposed a two-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to exchange 4 Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The proposal came after 45 Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes.
Israel has informed the US of its responsibility for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The phone conversation between Biden and Netanyahu after the incident was tense, but the US is not yet ready to put significant pressure on Israel.
Pope Francis called on Israel and Hamas to urgently agree on a cease-fire and release hostages, as well as ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrives in Egypt to discuss a US proposal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.
Biden called on Egyptian and Qatari leaders to put pressure on Hamas to reach an agreement with Israel on a hostage exchange and a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.
The EU and Egypt signed a €7. 4 billion agreement to support Egypt, increase electricity sales to Europe, and cooperate on migration, security, and counterterrorism.
Turkish President Erdogan visits Egyptian President al-Sisi in Cairo to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza and efforts to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
During a press conference, U. S. President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as "the president of Mexico," which sparked discussions on social media in both countries.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was re-elected to a new six-year term with 89. 6% of the valid votes cast, amidst the fact that his country is facing significant economic challenges, including high external debt and inflation, as his country faces significant economic challenges, including high foreign debt and inflation.