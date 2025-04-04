Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13831 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24380 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62362 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209942 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120475 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388770 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308527 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213366 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244033 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255005 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128629 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128629 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209942 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388770 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308527 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1598 views

07:44 PM • 1598 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12436 views

05:58 PM • 12436 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42911 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42911 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70980 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70980 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56698 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56698 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Arab countries approved the Egyptian alternative to Trump's "Middle East Riviera" for Gaza

Leaders of Arab states endorsed the Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, costing $53 billion, which excludes the eviction of Palestinians. The plan includes the establishment of an administrative committee of technocrats to manage the enclave.

News of the World • March 5, 07:04 AM • 18480 views

First tanker passes through the Red Sea after Houthi attacks stop

The Liberian-flagged tanker Chrysalis has successfully transited the Red Sea after a ceasefire announced by the Houthis. This is the vessel's first voyage since the attack last July.

News of the World • February 4, 12:18 AM • 30601 views

Trump proposes new solution for Palestinian refugees from Gaza

Donald Trump is calling on Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, where more than 47,000 people have been killed. He discussed this issue with the King of Jordan and plans to hold talks with the President of Egypt.

News of the World • January 26, 04:44 AM • 35647 views

Israel strikes Gaza and Lebanon amid Egyptian truce plan

Israeli troops continue their military operation in Gaza and Lebanon despite a two-day truce offered by Egypt. The strikes killed civilians, and the head of Israeli intelligence arrived in Qatar to negotiate the release of hostages.

News of the World • October 28, 12:48 PM • 14531 views

Egypt proposes new ceasefire in Gaza for hostage exchange

Egypt's president proposed a two-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to exchange 4 Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The proposal came after 45 Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes.

News of the World • October 28, 03:45 AM • 18634 views

Behind-the-scenes discussion of Middle East tensions: Israel warned the U.S. it had something to do with Haniyeh's murder

Israel has informed the US of its responsibility for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The phone conversation between Biden and Netanyahu after the incident was tense, but the US is not yet ready to put significant pressure on Israel.

News of the World • August 7, 11:13 AM • 20136 views

Pope calls on Israel and Hamas to urgently agree on a ceasefire

Pope Francis called on Israel and Hamas to urgently agree on a cease-fire and release hostages, as well as ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

News of the World • June 10, 10:32 AM • 21163 views

Blinkin in Egypt to hold talks on US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrives in Egypt to discuss a US proposal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

News of the World • June 10, 09:42 AM • 118059 views

Biden calls on Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to exchange hostages with Israel

Biden called on Egyptian and Qatari leaders to put pressure on Hamas to reach an agreement with Israel on a hostage exchange and a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

War • April 5, 08:53 PM • 33225 views

EU signs €7.4 billion deal with Egypt to strengthen partnership

The EU and Egypt signed a €7. 4 billion agreement to support Egypt, increase electricity sales to Europe, and cooperate on migration, security, and counterterrorism.

Economy • March 17, 11:39 PM • 46253 views

Turkish President visits Egypt for the first time in a decade to discuss the situation in Gaza

Turkish President Erdogan visits Egyptian President al-Sisi in Cairo to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza and efforts to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

News of the World • February 14, 03:28 PM • 21450 views

Biden mistakenly calls Egyptian president "president of Mexico"

During a press conference, U. S. President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as "the president of Mexico," which sparked discussions on social media in both countries.

Politics • February 10, 11:00 PM • 95063 views

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wins the presidential election in Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was re-elected to a new six-year term with 89. 6% of the valid votes cast, amidst the fact that his country is facing significant economic challenges, including high external debt and inflation, as his country faces significant economic challenges, including high foreign debt and inflation.

Politics • December 18, 02:01 PM • 32601 views