Netanyahu refused to participate in the peace summit in Egypt due to a Jewish holiday – media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled his planned trip to Sharm el-Sheikh to attend a peace summit with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders due to the holiday of Shmini Atzeret-Simchat Torah, which begins tonight. This was reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that Israeli leaders traditionally avoid travel during the Jewish Sabbath and holidays, except in emergency circumstances. Netanyahu thanked the US President for the invitation and his "efforts to expand the circle of peace – peace through strength," but the statement did not mention Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who called the Prime Minister with the invitation.

Earlier it was reported that Netanyahu planned to participate in the summit, but the final decision was revised due to the celebration of the religious holiday.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel today and met with Netanyahu there. The American leader personally oversaw the transfer of Hamas prisoners.

On October 13, a peace summit on Gaza will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh. It will be led by the presidents of Egypt and the United States, with the aim of ending the war and stabilizing the Middle East.