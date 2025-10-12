Peace summit for Gaza to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday – Media

On Monday, October 13, a peace summit on Gaza will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries. The event will be led by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump. This was reported by ARANews, writes UNN.

Details

According to information provided to media representatives by the Egyptian president, the summit's goal is to end the war in the Gaza Strip and initiate a process of peace and stability in the Middle East. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the prime ministers of Spain and Italy have confirmed their participation.

Gaza summit in Egypt to take place without Israel and Hamas - media

Hamas announced that it would not participate in the official signing of the agreement. According to the agreement, Israel is to release more than 1,900 Palestinians in exchange for the return of 48 hostages.

"Thank you, Trump": Witkoff spoke in Tel Aviv to a crowd of thousands amid ceasefire agreement