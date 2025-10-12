Peace summit for Gaza to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday – Media

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
October 11, 04:00 PM • 56040 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 83170 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 44925 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 49537 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 38507 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 29597 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 37325 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 44012 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 74105 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35779 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
53%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 1240 soldiers and 244 UAVs in a day - General StaffOctober 12, 04:18 AM • 10621 views
The number of victims of landslides and floods in Mexico reached 37 peopleOctober 12, 04:39 AM • 8078 views
Partisans disrupted the movement of Russian military echelons in Rostov OblastVideoOctober 12, 05:01 AM • 14902 views
Russia "froze" the National Welfare Fund: pensions of Russian citizens under threatOctober 12, 07:19 AM • 5370 views
Ibiza and Formentera are submerged: bad weather paralyzes traffic on the islandsPhoto07:41 AM • 7068 views
Publications
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 56044 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 83176 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 39010 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 74106 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 58441 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Aleksandar Vučić
Xi Jinping
Justin Trudeau
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Egypt
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhoto11:24 AM • 3126 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 42217 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 46448 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 48482 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 114187 views
Actual
Financial Times
ATACMS
Bild
Shahed-136
YouTube

Peace summit for Gaza to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

On October 13, a peace summit on Gaza will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh. It will be led by the presidents of Egypt and the United States, with the aim of ending the war and stabilizing the Middle East.

Peace summit for Gaza to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday – Media

On Monday, October 13, a peace summit on Gaza will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries. The event will be led by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump. This was reported by ARANews, writes UNN.

Details

According to information provided to media representatives by the Egyptian president, the summit's goal is to end the war in the Gaza Strip and initiate a process of peace and stability in the Middle East. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the prime ministers of Spain and Italy have confirmed their participation.

Gaza summit in Egypt to take place without Israel and Hamas - media12.10.25, 08:22 • 3388 views

Hamas announced that it would not participate in the official signing of the agreement. According to the agreement, Israel is to release more than 1,900 Palestinians in exchange for the return of 48 hostages.

"Thank you, Trump": Witkoff spoke in Tel Aviv to a crowd of thousands amid ceasefire agreement11.10.25, 21:26 • 8722 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
António Guterres
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
United Nations
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Gaza Strip