"Thank you, Trump": Witkoff spoke in Tel Aviv to a crowd of thousands amid ceasefire agreement

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Tel Aviv and spoke at "Hostage Square". This was reported by Al Jazeera, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the crowd is chanting "Thank you Trump!" in anticipation of the full implementation of the first stage of the Gaza Strip agreement, under which all hostages are to be released.

I was in the trenches with the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu - ed.). Believe me, he was a very important part of this process. - Witkoff addressed the public.

The media indicates that relatives of Israeli prisoners accused Netanyahu of blocking efforts to free their loved ones and end the war in Gaza for his own political gain.

"But Witkoff said that Netanyahu and his chief negotiator Ron Dermer "sacrificed so much for this country and dedicated their lives to serving Israel," Trump's special envoy noted.

Recall

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10, at 12:00 local time. IDF troops began taking positions along updated deployment lines, preparing for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages.

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump provided a personal guarantee that he would not allow Israel to abandon the peace agreement and resume the war.

Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip