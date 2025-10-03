$41.280.05
Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3510 views

The Hamas group has agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end military actions in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and transfer control of the enclave to the Palestinian government.

Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip

The Hamas group has agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan for his peace plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Al Jazeera, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the group agreed to release the prisoners captured during the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 – both living and dead. In addition, Hamas agreed to transfer control over the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian government "based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support."

In this context, the movement confirms its readiness to immediately begin negotiations through mediators to discuss the details of this agreement.

- stated in the Hamas statement.

At the same time, the group noted that the future of the Gaza Strip and Palestine will be decided "within the framework of a comprehensive Palestinian national program, in which Hamas will participate and make a responsible contribution."

Recall

US President Donald Trump set a new deadline for Hamas: the group must agree to a peace deal for the Gaza Strip by midnight Sunday. Otherwise, according to Trump, Hamas faces "real hell."

Hamas still needs time to study Trump's plan for Gaza - AFP03.10.25, 11:14 • 2990 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine