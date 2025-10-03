Hamas still needs time to study Trump's plan for Gaza - AFP

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 2418 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 6220 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 10700 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 10647 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 12100 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 16791 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30126 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52311 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42868 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 31954 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.8m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv regionOctober 3, 12:36 AM • 22128 views
The US is pressuring Greece to sell some Mirage fighters to Ukraine through the PURL mechanismOctober 3, 01:14 AM • 9128 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - ReutersOctober 3, 01:34 AM • 18344 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhoto03:34 AM • 12641 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 19901 views
Publications
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 2418 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 20079 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 40275 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 48286 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 49985 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 3182 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 22106 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 65351 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 73088 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 53851 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
The Economist

Hamas still needs time to study Trump's plan for Gaza - AFP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

A Hamas official said the group needs time to study the plan for the Gaza Strip proposed by US President Donald Trump. The plan envisages a ceasefire, the release of hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Hamas still needs time to study Trump's plan for Gaza - AFP

A Hamas official said on Friday that the group still needs time to study the plan for the Gaza Strip proposed by US President Donald Trump and supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

"Hamas continues consultations on Trump's plan... and has informed mediators that consultations are ongoing and require time," a Hamas official said.

On Tuesday, Trump gave Hamas an ultimatum: "three to four days" to accept his plan to end the nearly two-year war in the Palestinian territory.

The plan envisages a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, the disarmament of Hamas, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. This will be followed by the establishment of a post-war transitional government led by Trump himself.

Blair to help oversee Gaza transition as part of Trump's plan - BBC30.09.25, 14:05 • 2636 views

World powers, including Arab and Muslim countries, welcomed the proposal.

Trump's Gaza peace plan welcomed by Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the West30.09.25, 08:58 • 2973 views

Mohammad Nazzal, a member of the Hamas politburo, said on Friday that "the plan is concerning, and we will announce our position on it soon."

"We are in contact with mediators, as well as with Arab and Islamic parties, and are serious about reaching a mutual understanding," he added.

A Palestinian source close to the Hamas leadership told AFP on Wednesday that the Islamist movement "wants to amend some points, such as the disarmament and expulsion of Hamas and its faction members."

Hamas leaders also want "international guarantees for the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip" and guarantees that there will be no assassination attempts inside or outside the territory, the source added.

Another source familiar with the negotiations told AFP that "there are two opinions within Hamas."

"The first side advocates for unconditional approval, as the priority is a ceasefire under Trump's guarantees, and mediators must ensure Israel's implementation of this plan," the source told AFP.

"The second side has serious reservations about key provisions, rejecting the disarmament and expulsion of any Palestinian from Gaza. They advocate for conditional approval with clarifications reflecting the demands of Hamas and resistance factions," the source added.

Hamas weighs its response to Trump's Gaza peace proposal - media30.09.25, 15:22 • 2680 views

Addition

The war was triggered by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to AFP calculations based on official Israeli data.

At least 66,225 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory, which the UN considers reliable. Their data does not differentiate between civilians and combatants but indicates that more than half of the dead are women and children.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip