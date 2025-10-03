Hamas still needs time to study Trump's plan for Gaza - AFP

A Hamas official said on Friday that the group still needs time to study the plan for the Gaza Strip proposed by US President Donald Trump and supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

"Hamas continues consultations on Trump's plan... and has informed mediators that consultations are ongoing and require time," a Hamas official said.

On Tuesday, Trump gave Hamas an ultimatum: "three to four days" to accept his plan to end the nearly two-year war in the Palestinian territory.

The plan envisages a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, the disarmament of Hamas, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. This will be followed by the establishment of a post-war transitional government led by Trump himself.

Blair to help oversee Gaza transition as part of Trump's plan - BBC

World powers, including Arab and Muslim countries, welcomed the proposal.

Trump's Gaza peace plan welcomed by Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the West

Mohammad Nazzal, a member of the Hamas politburo, said on Friday that "the plan is concerning, and we will announce our position on it soon."

"We are in contact with mediators, as well as with Arab and Islamic parties, and are serious about reaching a mutual understanding," he added.

A Palestinian source close to the Hamas leadership told AFP on Wednesday that the Islamist movement "wants to amend some points, such as the disarmament and expulsion of Hamas and its faction members."

Hamas leaders also want "international guarantees for the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip" and guarantees that there will be no assassination attempts inside or outside the territory, the source added.

Another source familiar with the negotiations told AFP that "there are two opinions within Hamas."

"The first side advocates for unconditional approval, as the priority is a ceasefire under Trump's guarantees, and mediators must ensure Israel's implementation of this plan," the source told AFP.

"The second side has serious reservations about key provisions, rejecting the disarmament and expulsion of any Palestinian from Gaza. They advocate for conditional approval with clarifications reflecting the demands of Hamas and resistance factions," the source added.

Hamas weighs its response to Trump's Gaza peace proposal - media

Addition

The war was triggered by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to AFP calculations based on official Israeli data.

At least 66,225 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory, which the UN considers reliable. Their data does not differentiate between civilians and combatants but indicates that more than half of the dead are women and children.