Blair to help oversee Gaza transition as part of Trump's plan - BBC

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
11:14 AM • 3556 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 18312 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 36464 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 20646 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 20221 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 19858 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 19701 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22516 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 64575 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 136434 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
5.1m/s
62%
757mm
Popular news
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNSSeptember 30, 01:57 AM • 24295 views
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVASeptember 30, 04:42 AM • 13615 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideo08:08 AM • 17692 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 16890 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 14153 views
Publications
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 36478 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 64581 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 136444 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 68576 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 71018 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
António Costa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 6996 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 14304 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 23226 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 25219 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 37500 views
Actual
The Guardian
Financial Times
Nord Stream
BM-27 Uragan
BM-21 "Grad"

Blair to help oversee Gaza transition as part of Trump's plan - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

Former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair has become the first appointed member of the new "Peace Council" chaired by Trump. This council will temporarily control the administration of the Gaza Strip if Hamas accepts the American plan to end the war.

Blair to help oversee Gaza transition as part of Trump's plan - BBC

US President Donald Trump said that former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair wants to join an international body that will deal with the Gaza Strip as part of the American plan to end the war, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

Blair became the first appointed member of the new "Board of Peace" chaired by Trump, which will be tasked with temporarily overseeing the administration of the Gaza Strip if Hamas accepts this plan. "Leaders of other countries" on the board will be appointed later, Trump said.

The council is part of a 20-point plan aimed at ending the nearly two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas, including a process of demilitarization and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Blair said the plans were "the best chance to end two years of war, suffering and misery."

Trump's Gaza peace plan welcomed by Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the West30.09.25, 08:58 • 2212 views

A Palestinian source familiar with the ceasefire negotiations told the BBC that a 20-point proposal had been handed to Hamas representatives.

Earlier, a senior Hamas official said that the group remained open to exploring any proposals that could end the war in Gaza, but stressed that any agreement must protect Palestinian interests, ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and end the war.

Tony Blair, who served as Prime Minister of Great Britain from 1997 to 2007 and, as the publication writes, dragged the country into the Iraq war in 2003, participated in high-level negotiations with the US and other parties about the future of Gaza.

After leaving office, he served as a special envoy for the Middle East as part of the international "quartet" (US, EU, Russia, and UN). He focused on the economic development of Palestine and the creation of conditions for a two-state solution.

In August, he attended a White House meeting with Trump to discuss plans for the territory. US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff called them "very comprehensive," although nothing else was known about the meeting.

Trump said that if Hamas rejects the deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have his "full support" in doing what needs to be done.

EU backs Trump's Gaza peace plan, urges Hamas to accept it30.09.25, 12:59 • 1428 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
White House
United Nations
Iraq
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip