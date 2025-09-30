Blair to help oversee Gaza transition as part of Trump's plan - BBC

US President Donald Trump said that former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair wants to join an international body that will deal with the Gaza Strip as part of the American plan to end the war, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

Blair became the first appointed member of the new "Board of Peace" chaired by Trump, which will be tasked with temporarily overseeing the administration of the Gaza Strip if Hamas accepts this plan. "Leaders of other countries" on the board will be appointed later, Trump said.

The council is part of a 20-point plan aimed at ending the nearly two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas, including a process of demilitarization and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Blair said the plans were "the best chance to end two years of war, suffering and misery."

A Palestinian source familiar with the ceasefire negotiations told the BBC that a 20-point proposal had been handed to Hamas representatives.

Earlier, a senior Hamas official said that the group remained open to exploring any proposals that could end the war in Gaza, but stressed that any agreement must protect Palestinian interests, ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and end the war.

Tony Blair, who served as Prime Minister of Great Britain from 1997 to 2007 and, as the publication writes, dragged the country into the Iraq war in 2003, participated in high-level negotiations with the US and other parties about the future of Gaza.

After leaving office, he served as a special envoy for the Middle East as part of the international "quartet" (US, EU, Russia, and UN). He focused on the economic development of Palestine and the creation of conditions for a two-state solution.

In August, he attended a White House meeting with Trump to discuss plans for the territory. US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff called them "very comprehensive," although nothing else was known about the meeting.

Trump said that if Hamas rejects the deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have his "full support" in doing what needs to be done.

