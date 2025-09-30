EU backs Trump's Gaza peace plan, urges Hamas to accept it

Senior European Union officials have supported the 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. Brussels emphasizes that the document offers a chance to end the war and lays the foundation for lasting peace. This is stated in a DPA material with reference to statements by EU officials, writes UNN.

Details

President Trump's plan for Gaza is an opportunity for lasting peace. It offers the best immediate chance to end the war. The EU is ready to help it succeed. — stated the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas.

The document, which has already been supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, provides for the complete disarmament of Hamas, the swift release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and the phased withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip.

Kallas emphasized that the next step depends on the Palestinian group.

Israel has signed the plan. Hamas must now accept it without delay, starting with the immediate release of hostages. — Kallas stressed.

President of the European Council António Costa called on all parties to seize this opportunity: "All parties must seize this moment to give peace a real chance." He also recalled the humanitarian component: "The situation in Gaza is unbearable. Military actions must cease, and all hostages must be released immediately. The Israeli and Palestinian peoples deserve to live side by side in peace and security, free from violence and terrorism."

A similar position was expressed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, assuring that the European Union is ready to join the implementation of the plan and contribute to stability in the region.

Recall

US President Donald Trump prepared a 20-point peace plan to end Israel's war with Hamas militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza. He noted that the plan guarantees the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza.

The new plan, which provides for the disarmament of Hamas, received support from the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and a number of Arab states in the region. Hamas is still studying the proposal.