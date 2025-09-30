Trump's Gaza peace plan welcomed by Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the West

US President Donald Trump has proposed a 20-point peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who welcomed the proposal. The new proposal, which calls for the disarmament of Hamas, has been approved by the Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs the West Bank, as well as some Arab countries in the region, writes UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Hamas says it is studying the US proposal "in good faith," while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group calls the plan "a recipe for an explosion in the region."

Reaction of countries in the region and the West

Palestine

The PA stated that it welcomes "sincere and relentless efforts to end the war in Gaza and reaffirms its confidence in its ability to find a path to peace."

"It reaffirms its shared commitment to working with the United States, regional countries, and partners to end the war in the Gaza Strip through a comprehensive agreement that guarantees the delivery of adequate humanitarian aid to Gaza, the release of hostages and prisoners," the statement published by AFA reads.

It also called for "the creation of mechanisms that protect the Palestinian people, ensure adherence to a ceasefire and security for both sides, prevent land annexation and displacement of Palestinians, end unilateral actions that violate international law, release Palestinian tax funds, lead to the full withdrawal of Israeli troops, and unite Palestinian lands and institutions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the statement said.

"This will also end the occupation and pave the way for a just peace based on a two-state solution, where an independent and sovereign State of Palestine will live side-by-side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighborliness in accordance with international law," the statement said.

The Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad, fighting alongside Hamas, called Trump's plan "a recipe for continued aggression against the Palestinian people. Thus, Israel is trying - through the United States - to impose what it could not achieve militarily," the group's statement said.

"Therefore, we consider the American-Israeli declaration as a way to ignite conflict in the region," the statement said.

Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE

The foreign ministers of the aforementioned countries issued a joint statement welcoming "Trump's sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza and expressing confidence in his ability to find a path to peace."

"In the same vein, the ministers welcome President Trump's statement on his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people, and promote comprehensive peace, as well as his statement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank," the statement said.

The statement also expressed the countries' readiness to cooperate with "the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive agreement that guarantees unimpeded delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, no displacement of Palestinians, release of hostages, a security mechanism that guarantees the security of all parties, full withdrawal of Israeli troops, reconstruction of Gaza, and the creation of a path to a just peace based on a two-state solution, according to which Gaza is fully integrated with the West Bank into a Palestinian state in accordance with international law, which is key to achieving regional stability and security."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan praised Trump's efforts to mediate a ceasefire.

"I commend the efforts and leadership of US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," Erdogan said in his statement.

He added that Turkey will continue to support the diplomatic process and is committed to facilitating a "just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties."

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

Sharif wrote on X that he welcomes the plan.

"I am also convinced that lasting peace between the Palestinian people and Israel will be important for ensuring political stability and economic growth in the region," he wrote.

"I also firmly believe that President Trump is fully prepared to help in any way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding a reality. I commend President Trump's leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in ending this war," Sharif noted.

He added: "I also firmly believe that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensuring lasting peace in the region."

France

"I expect Israel to commit strongly on this basis. Hamas has no other choice but to immediately release all hostages and adhere to this plan," French President Emmanuel Macron said in his statement on X.

"These elements should pave the way for in-depth discussions with all relevant partners to build a lasting peace in the region, based on a two-state solution and on the principles approved by 142 UN member states at the initiative of France and Saudi Arabia."

Great Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "We call on all parties to unite and work with the US administration to finalize this agreement and bring it to fruition. Hamas must now agree to the plan and end the suffering by laying down arms and releasing all remaining hostages."

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair called the plan "bold and intelligent," adding that it "can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, a chance for a brighter and better future for its people, while ensuring absolute and lasting security for Israel and the release of all hostages."

Blair previously served as an international envoy to the Middle East, and Trump appointed him a member of his "peace council" for Gaza.

Tony Blair may be appointed head of the interim administration of Gaza after the war – Sky News

Italy

Italy welcomed the proposal in its statement, saying it "can be a turning point that will allow a definitive cessation of hostilities, the immediate release of all hostages, and full and safe humanitarian access for civilians."

Hamas, it added, "now has the opportunity to end it [the war] by releasing the hostages, agreeing not to play any role in Gaza's future, and fully disarming."

Spain

Spain also welcomed Trump's peace proposal.

"We must put an end to so much suffering," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a post on X.

"It is time to stop the violence, immediately release all hostages, and provide humanitarian aid to the civilian population. A two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, living side-by-side in peace and security, is the only possible one," he noted.

Germany

According to dpa, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called the proposal a "unique opportunity" that gives hope to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza, and urged Hamas to accept it. He said the plan could alleviate the suffering from fierce fighting, captivity, and humanitarian difficulties, adding that this chance must not be lost.

Recall

US President Donald Trump prepared a 20-point peace plan to end Israel's war with Hamas militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza. He noted that the plan guarantees the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza.