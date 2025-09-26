Tony Blair may be appointed head of the interim administration of Gaza after the war – Sky News

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is discussing the possibility of heading an interim administration in the Gaza Strip to oversee reconstruction after the conflict. The plan has received support from the White House, but his appointment could spark controversy due to Blair's past involvement in the Iraq War. This is reported by world media, including Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

According to Israeli media reports, Tony Blair is being considered for the position of head of the International Transitional Authority of Gaza, which will govern the sector for several years before transferring power to the Palestinian Authority. The plan does not involve the resettlement of Palestinians and includes the deployment of international forces to guard the borders and prevent the resurgence of Hamas.

As Sky News correspondent Mark Stone notes, the accuracy of these reports is still being questioned, but Sir Blair has been actively working on "day after" plans for Gaza, collaborating with Jared Kushner and the Donald Trump administration. In August 2025, Blair discussed this strategy directly with Trump and other officials.

Historically, the model of interim administrations has been applied in East Timor, Kosovo, and Iraq after conflicts. In these cases, international bodies or coalitions established control to restore the political system, ensure security, and provide humanitarian support.

Blair's appointment could be controversial due to his involvement in the Iraq War and the criticism that accompanied his political activities in the Middle East. After resigning as prime minister in 2007, he served as a special envoy for the international community, promoting the development of Palestinian economic and institutional structures, but most reform attempts remained partially implemented.

Currently, the details of the plan for governing Gaza remain the subject of diplomatic consultations, and its final implementation will depend on coordination with international partners and the Palestinian Authority.

