Trump said he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

The US administration will not allow Benjamin Netanyahu's government to annex the West Bank, which belongs to the Palestinian territories. This was stated by Donald Trump during a briefing in the Oval Office on Thursday, September 25, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. No, I will not allow it. It will not happen. - said the US President.

According to Trump, he discussed this issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Yes, but I won't allow it. Whether I talked to him or not — I did — but I won't allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Enough is enough. It's time to stop," he added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in closed meetings that he does not oppose Israel's annexation of West Bank territories. The Trump administration will not hinder this move.

