Israel: War in Gaza to continue until hostages are freed and Hamas eliminated

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated that the fighting in Gaza will continue until all hostages are released and Hamas loses control in the sector. The statement was made ahead of a UN discussion on the recognition of Palestinian statehood. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking to reporters, Danon sharply criticized the international conference organized by French President Emmanuel Macron and his allies.

In a few minutes, we will see a theatrical performance where President Macron and his colleagues will gather for a so-called conference. This is a theatrical performance because we all know that it is detached from reality. — Danon stated.

According to him, while Western leaders discuss the future of Palestine, 48 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.

Danon emphasized that Israel will not cease its military operation until two key goals are achieved: the return of all captives and the complete elimination of Hamas's influence in Gaza. He also accused the conference initiators of using diplomacy for "internal political purposes" rather than genuine conflict resolution.

The Israeli diplomat's statement comes amid increasingly active calls from European countries to support the creation of a Palestinian state. However, Israel and the United States remain staunch opponents of this step, believing that it will only complicate the path to peace.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the recognition of Palestine as an independent state during a meeting organized jointly with Saudi Arabia.

Previously, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and Belgium had already joined the initiative, as well as several countries that had previously announced a similar decision – including Canada, Great Britain, Portugal, and Australia.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas stated that Hamas would have no role in governing Palestine. He called for complete demilitarization and elections within a year after a ceasefire.