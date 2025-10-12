Gaza summit in Egypt to take place without Israel and Hamas - media

Israel and the Hamas group were not invited to the international summit on peaceful conflict resolution in the Gaza Strip in Egypt. This was reported on the social network X by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the US State Department sent an official invitation to the leaders' summit on Gaza, which will take place on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The US significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada. - the journalist said.

According to one of his sources, Iran was also invited, while Israel and Hamas will not participate in the event, as "their presence could complicate open dialogue among other participants."

Context

The US expressed hope that the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh will help form a common international position to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Recall

Israel and Hamas agreed on the release of all hostages in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Senior Hamas official announced the end of the war and the beginning of a "permanent ceasefire" - Media