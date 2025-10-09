Senior Hamas official announced the end of the war and the beginning of a "permanent ceasefire" - Media

A senior Hamas official said the group is announcing the end of the war today, claiming it marks the beginning of a "permanent ceasefire," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Khalil al-Hayya, who survived an Israeli strike on Hamas officials in Qatar last month, said the agreement includes the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions.

He added that the agreement would lead to the release of all imprisoned Palestinian women and children, and said that Hamas had received guarantees from mediators and the US administration confirming the complete end of the war.

Speaking earlier, an Israeli government spokesman said the ceasefire would take effect "within 24 hours" after a full meeting of the Israeli cabinet.

An Israeli government source told Reuters that the security cabinet meeting had concluded and ministers would now convene to vote on ratifying the ceasefire agreement.

