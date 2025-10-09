$41.400.09
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
05:32 PM • 8468 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 18027 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 25561 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 44512 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 45147 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 26124 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21951 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 38551 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17379 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
Senior Hamas official announced the end of the war and the beginning of a "permanent ceasefire" - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

A senior Hamas official announced the end of the war and the beginning of a permanent ceasefire, which includes the opening of the Rafah crossing. The agreement provides for the release of Palestinian women and children, as well as guarantees from mediators and the United States.

Senior Hamas official announced the end of the war and the beginning of a "permanent ceasefire" - Media

A senior Hamas official said the group is announcing the end of the war today, claiming it marks the beginning of a "permanent ceasefire," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Khalil al-Hayya, who survived an Israeli strike on Hamas officials in Qatar last month, said the agreement includes the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions.

He added that the agreement would lead to the release of all imprisoned Palestinian women and children, and said that Hamas had received guarantees from mediators and the US administration confirming the complete end of the war.

After the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza Strip will be rebuilt - Trump09.10.25, 20:46 • 1666 views

Speaking earlier, an Israeli government spokesman said the ceasefire would take effect "within 24 hours" after a full meeting of the Israeli cabinet.

An Israeli government source told Reuters that the security cabinet meeting had concluded and ministers would now convene to vote on ratifying the ceasefire agreement.

End of War Between Israel and Hamas: Trump Says Hostages Will Be Released Monday or Tuesday09.10.25, 19:27 • 1978 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Qatar