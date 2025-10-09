End of War Between Israel and Hamas: Trump Says Hostages Will Be Released Monday or Tuesday

Today, US President Donald Trump began a meeting with his cabinet at the White House, discussing the ceasefire agreement and his plans for a trip to the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Trump said he would travel to Egypt for a signing ceremony. It is unclear if he will travel to other locations during the trip.

Trump may visit the Middle East at the end of the week in connection with peace talks in the region

He said that the release of hostages from Gaza is a difficult process, but it will happen on Monday or Tuesday. He also said that the remains of about 28 hostages would be returned, but did not provide details or a timeline for this.

