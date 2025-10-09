End of War Between Israel and Hamas: Trump Says Hostages Will Be Released Monday or Tuesday
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump began a meeting with his cabinet, where he spoke about the ceasefire agreement and plans for a trip to the Middle East. He stated that he would go to Egypt for a signing ceremony and expected the release of hostages.
Today, US President Donald Trump began a meeting with his cabinet at the White House, discussing the ceasefire agreement and his plans for a trip to the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to AP.
Trump said he would travel to Egypt for a signing ceremony. It is unclear if he will travel to other locations during the trip.
Trump may visit the Middle East at the end of the week in connection with peace talks in the region08.10.25, 23:05 • 2806 views
He said that the release of hostages from Gaza is a difficult process, but it will happen on Monday or Tuesday. He also said that the remains of about 28 hostages would be returned, but did not provide details or a timeline for this.
Israel and Hamas agree on terms to end two-year war - Media09.10.25, 14:03 • 1974 views