Trump may visit the Middle East at the end of the week in connection with peace talks in the region

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
07:17 PM • 4020 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
06:01 PM • 12800 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
05:48 PM • 14093 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
05:38 PM • 11914 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 25193 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 38181 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 32922 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 29299 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 26483 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22302 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
86%
748mm
Popular news
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regionsOctober 8, 10:56 AM • 12437 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 26870 views
The "Iron Curtain" returns: Russia wants to restrict ordinary citizens' ability to travel abroadOctober 8, 11:52 AM • 3290 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 23397 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 8412 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 25195 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 38182 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 23451 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 32923 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 26929 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vasyl Malyuk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 8500 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 30686 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 44967 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 47689 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 98925 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Trump may visit the Middle East at the end of the week in connection with peace talks in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

US President Donald Trump announced a possible trip to the Middle East at the end of the week, likely on Sunday. He noted that peace talks in the region are progressing successfully.

Trump may visit the Middle East at the end of the week in connection with peace talks in the region

US President Donald Trump said he might visit the Middle East at the end of the week in connection with peace talks in the region, UNN reports.

I might go there sometime at the end of the week 

- Trump said.

He clarified that the trip could take place on Sunday, adding that "the talks are progressing very well."

Recall

US President Donald Trump believes that ending the war between Ukraine and Russia may be more difficult than the war in the Middle East.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine