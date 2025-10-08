Trump may visit the Middle East at the end of the week in connection with peace talks in the region
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced a possible trip to the Middle East at the end of the week, likely on Sunday. He noted that peace talks in the region are progressing successfully.
I might go there sometime at the end of the week
He clarified that the trip could take place on Sunday, adding that "the talks are progressing very well."
Recall
US President Donald Trump believes that ending the war between Ukraine and Russia may be more difficult than the war in the Middle East.