Israel and Hamas agree on terms to end two-year war - Media

On Thursday, Israel and Hamas agreed on preliminary terms for a deal to end the devastating two-year war. The plan includes the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed point, and the release of some Palestinian prisoners.

Details

After more than two years of war, triggered by the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, both sides are apparently close to an agreement that could end the devastating two-year confrontation and bring relief to the families of Israeli hostages, as well as millions of Palestinians and Israelis in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene his government today to vote on the agreement. The first phase of the agreement can only be implemented if the cabinet votes in favor of it.

Overall, there were few details. The text of the agreement was not released.

But it is already known that both sides - Israel and Hamas - must be prepared to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The IDF confirmed that, in accordance with the agreement, Israeli army units are preparing to withdraw from Gaza.

Trump announced that he would visit the region over the weekend, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had invited the White House chief to speak in the Israeli parliament.

Earlier, the media published details of Trump's Plan, which so far only envisages the disarmament of Hamas, as well as the transfer of Gaza under the control of a transitional government. It is important to note that these points are still under discussion.

Recall

Israel and Hamas made "progress" during the first two days of negotiations in Egypt.

On the night of October 9, Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of a peace plan.

