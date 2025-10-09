Trump achieved a breakthrough on Gaza, but too late for the Nobel Peace Prize

$41.400.09
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 13578 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 11406 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 12475 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 20554 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 14057 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 14751 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16447 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26389 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48587 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on fire
Heavy rains to intensify in Ukraine: today's weather forecast
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops wars
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 13595 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 20568 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 58437 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Financial Times
Medicinal products
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T

Trump achieved a breakthrough on Gaza, but too late for the Nobel Peace Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

The Nobel Committee has already made a decision regarding the laureate of the Peace Prize. And Donald Trump's chances, despite the alleged progress on a ceasefire in Gaza, are quite slim. The announcement of the new laureate will take place on October 10, 2025.

Trump achieved a breakthrough on Gaza, but too late for the Nobel Peace Prize

The new Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be announced on October 10. Recently, the current US President Donald Trump, who boasted that he had ended "seven wars" since January, was often mentioned among the candidates. But the cessation of Russian aggression in Ukraine and the war in the Gaza Strip became too "tough nuts to crack" for the Republican president. And although there is progress on the latter, it seems the Nobel Committee has already made its decision. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

US President Donald Trump's chances for the prize are "melting before our eyes." Even despite the fact that Gaza seems to have managed to form something like a ceasefire. As is known from recent news, the first stage of the plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip has been agreed upon. However, the event probably came a little late in the context of Trump's ambitions for the peace prize.

Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule06.10.25, 09:06 • 107095 views

The last meeting of the Nobel Committee took place on Monday, AFP reports. That is, before clarity on the Middle East track, where everything is still quite shaky. The new Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be announced tomorrow, October 10, 2025.

The five-member Nobel Committee usually makes its decision several days or even weeks before the official announcement and meets for the last time shortly before the election of a new laureate.

- explains the Tagesschau article.

Thus, the final decisions were made on Monday. No further committee meetings are scheduled until the winner is announced.

Recall

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis. They were recognized for the discovery of macroscopic quantum-mechanical tunneling and the quantization of energy in an electrical circuit.

President Zelensky stated that Ukraine would nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he ensured a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said that hostages would likely be released on Monday, October 13, as part of the first phase of the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Donald Trump