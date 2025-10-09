Trump achieved a breakthrough on Gaza, but too late for the Nobel Peace Prize

The new Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be announced on October 10. Recently, the current US President Donald Trump, who boasted that he had ended "seven wars" since January, was often mentioned among the candidates. But the cessation of Russian aggression in Ukraine and the war in the Gaza Strip became too "tough nuts to crack" for the Republican president. And although there is progress on the latter, it seems the Nobel Committee has already made its decision. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

US President Donald Trump's chances for the prize are "melting before our eyes." Even despite the fact that Gaza seems to have managed to form something like a ceasefire. As is known from recent news, the first stage of the plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip has been agreed upon. However, the event probably came a little late in the context of Trump's ambitions for the peace prize.

Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule

The last meeting of the Nobel Committee took place on Monday, AFP reports. That is, before clarity on the Middle East track, where everything is still quite shaky. The new Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be announced tomorrow, October 10, 2025.

The five-member Nobel Committee usually makes its decision several days or even weeks before the official announcement and meets for the last time shortly before the election of a new laureate. - explains the Tagesschau article.

Thus, the final decisions were made on Monday. No further committee meetings are scheduled until the winner is announced.

Recall

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis. They were recognized for the discovery of macroscopic quantum-mechanical tunneling and the quantization of energy in an electrical circuit.

President Zelensky stated that Ukraine would nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he ensured a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said that hostages would likely be released on Monday, October 13, as part of the first phase of the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.