After the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza Strip will be rebuilt - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

US President Donald Trump said that the Gaza Strip will be completely rebuilt after the war between Israel and Hamas. All countries in the Middle East have united for this purpose, and the final agreement will be signed in Egypt.

After the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza Strip will be rebuilt - Trump

A final agreement on Gaza is planned to be signed in Egypt, which will be completely rebuilt after the end of the war between Israel and Hamas. All countries in the Middle East have united for this purpose, said US President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting, writes UNN.

The Gaza Strip will be rebuilt. In this part of the world, some countries have immense wealth, and only a small fraction of what they earn can work wonders for Gaza.

- he noted.

In addition, the American leader announced that the countries of the Middle East, from Qatar to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both rich and less rich, "have all united."

We have secured the release of all remaining hostages, and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday (October 13 or 14 - ed.)

- Trump noted.

According to the head of the White House, the release of hostages is a complex process and he "prefers not to say what needs to be done for their freedom."

We will go to Egypt, where an additional agreement will be signed. We have already signed an agreement on my behalf, but now an official signing will take place.

- the American leader clarified.

Addition

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Israel after talks in Egypt.

"President Donald Trump's delegation, consisting of special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Israel after participating in talks on Wednesday in Egypt," the publication writes.

Israel and Hamas agreed on preliminary terms of an agreement to end the devastating two-year war. The plan provides for the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed point, and the release of some Palestinian prisoners.

Pavlo Zinchenko

