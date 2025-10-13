"Everybody smile": world leaders took a joint photo against the backdrop of the "PEACE 2025" sign after the Gaza agreement

After signing a peace agreement on Gaza, US President Donald Trump and leaders of other countries, including the heads of Egypt and Turkey, lined up in front of a sign reading "PEACE 2025," UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Trump was in the center of the photo next to the President of Egypt, the host country, Sisi, and said, "Everyone smile."

We just made a big deal today, so let's smile – Trump emphasized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, who is in Israel today, announced the end of the war in Gaza and insists that Hamas will abide by the peace agreement.