"Everybody smile": world leaders took a joint photo against the backdrop of the "PEACE 2025" sign after the Gaza agreement
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt and Turkey posed for a photo in front of a "PEACE 2025" sign after signing a peace agreement on Gaza. Trump announced the end of the war in Gaza and insisted on Hamas's adherence to the agreement.
After signing a peace agreement on Gaza, US President Donald Trump and leaders of other countries, including the heads of Egypt and Turkey, lined up in front of a sign reading "PEACE 2025," UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.
Trump was in the center of the photo next to the President of Egypt, the host country, Sisi, and said, "Everyone smile."
We just made a big deal today, so let's smile
