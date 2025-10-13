"Everybody smile": world leaders took a joint photo against the backdrop of the "PEACE 2025" sign after the Gaza agreement

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
06:46 PM • 328 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 8062 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 14425 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
03:26 PM • 14278 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 16127 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 15325 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 12377 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13277 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13232 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
October 13, 12:28 PM • 23635 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3m/s
77%
750mm
Popular news
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 36975 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changedOctober 13, 10:34 AM • 25191 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 18712 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 12148 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 11444 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 18931 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 23635 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 33596 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 31894 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 37152 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
State Border of Ukraine
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 6778 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 9774 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 11618 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 12316 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 45779 views
Actual
SWIFT
Financial Times
Forbes
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

"Everybody smile": world leaders took a joint photo against the backdrop of the "PEACE 2025" sign after the Gaza agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt and Turkey posed for a photo in front of a "PEACE 2025" sign after signing a peace agreement on Gaza. Trump announced the end of the war in Gaza and insisted on Hamas's adherence to the agreement.

"Everybody smile": world leaders took a joint photo against the backdrop of the "PEACE 2025" sign after the Gaza agreement

After signing a peace agreement on Gaza, US President Donald Trump and leaders of other countries, including the heads of Egypt and Turkey, lined up in front of a sign reading "PEACE 2025," UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Trump was in the center of the photo next to the President of Egypt, the host country, Sisi, and said, "Everyone smile."

We just made a big deal today, so let's smile

– Trump emphasized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, who is in Israel today, announced the end of the war in Gaza and insists that Hamas will abide by the peace agreement.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Donald Trump
Turkey
Egypt
Gaza Strip