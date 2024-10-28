Israel strikes Gaza and Lebanon amid Egyptian truce plan
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli troops continue their military operation in Gaza and Lebanon despite a two-day truce offered by Egypt. The strikes killed civilians, and the head of Israeli intelligence arrived in Qatar to negotiate the release of hostages.
Israeli troops launched deadly strikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on Monday, continuing their offensive against militants after Egypt's president proposed a two-day truce in the war between Israel and Hamas. This was reported by AFP, reports UNN.
Details
Israel and Hamas had no comment on the plan presented Sunday by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, but Israeli media reported that the head of the spy service, David Barnea, was in Qatar to resume hostage release talks.
Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on the center of Tyre killed at least five people. According to AFP, an entire residential building was reduced to smoking rubble.
The ministry called the death toll “preliminary” as rescuers struggled to pull survivors from the collapsed building.
“Hezbollah said its fighters attacked Israeli troops along the border with rockets and artillery.
Egypt proposes new ceasefire in Gaza for hostage exchange28.10.2024, 05:45 • 18634 views
Rescue workers reported new strikes Monday in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's year-long military campaign has decimated the Hamas leadership, killed tens of thousands of people and sparked a humanitarian crisis.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said three people were killed in a drone attack on Gaza City, while the civil defense agency and an AFP correspondent reported more airstrikes and shelling in other areas in the north and center of the territory.
The Israeli military said it struck the northern Gaza Strip - Jabaliya, which has been the center of a large-scale offensive since early October - and “killed dozens of terrorists in ground and air operations.
As Israel continues its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, a senior Iranian general said Israel will face “bitter consequences” after Saturday's attack on military installations.
Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami, quoted by Tasnim news agency, said the Israeli air raid failed, calling it a sign of “miscalculation and helplessness.
Recall
The U.N. Security Council will meet today at Iran's request, and Tehran is urging the world to condemn Saturday's strikes, which authorities say killed four soldiers and caused some damage.