Egypt proposes new ceasefire in Gaza for hostage exchange
Egypt's president proposed a two-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to exchange 4 Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The proposal came after 45 Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a proposal for a two-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, aimed at exchanging four Israeli hostages taken by Hamas for some Palestinian prisoners. This initiative became relevant on Sunday, when Israeli military strikes killed 45 Palestinians across the enclave.
Al-Sisi's statement was made in the context of renewed diplomatic efforts in Qatar, where representatives of the CIA and Israeli intelligence agency Mossad are actively working to defuse the tense situation that has been going on for more than a year.
