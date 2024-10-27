UN urgently convenes Security Council over Israeli attack on Iran
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday at the request of Iran over the Israeli strikes. Iran accuses Israel of violating international law, while Israel insists on the right of self-defense.
In its appeal to the Security Council, Iran said that Israel's actions were a “serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the country and a “gross violation of international law and the UN Charter.
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded that Iran's request is “another attempt to harm Israel, this time in the political arena,” emphasizing the country's right to self-defense. He also called the accusations of violating international law “ridiculous.
“Iran will not be allowed to continue to hide behind its allies, as long as Iran continues to threaten and try to harm us, it will pay the price,” Danon said.
Israel's strike on Iran disrupted the most important component of Iran's ballistic missile program .