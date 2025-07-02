Ukraine and Egypt to prepare preferential trade agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The leaders agreed to instruct their teams to begin preparing a preferential trade agreement, UNN reports.

Spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. We managed to discuss many important topics, we will develop relations between our countries - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the Head of the Ukrainian state, Egypt sees our efforts to end the war and is ready to contribute to achieving a just and lasting peace.

We also discussed the creation of a food logistics hub in Egypt and areas for developing bilateral cooperation. We will work to increase trade turnover. We agreed to instruct our teams to begin preparing a preferential trade agreement and to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission - Zelenskyy summarized.

