Ukraine and Egypt to prepare preferential trade agreement
Kyiv • UNN
The presidents of Ukraine and Egypt have agreed to prepare a preferential trade agreement. The creation of a food logistics hub and an increase in trade turnover were also discussed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The leaders agreed to instruct their teams to begin preparing a preferential trade agreement, UNN reports.
Spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. We managed to discuss many important topics, we will develop relations between our countries
According to the Head of the Ukrainian state, Egypt sees our efforts to end the war and is ready to contribute to achieving a just and lasting peace.
We also discussed the creation of a food logistics hub in Egypt and areas for developing bilateral cooperation. We will work to increase trade turnover. We agreed to instruct our teams to begin preparing a preferential trade agreement and to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission
