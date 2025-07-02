$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Ukraine and Egypt to prepare preferential trade agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

The presidents of Ukraine and Egypt have agreed to prepare a preferential trade agreement. The creation of a food logistics hub and an increase in trade turnover were also discussed.

Ukraine and Egypt to prepare preferential trade agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The leaders agreed to instruct their teams to begin preparing a preferential trade agreement, UNN reports.

Spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. We managed to discuss many important topics, we will develop relations between our countries 

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to the Head of the Ukrainian state, Egypt sees our efforts to end the war and is ready to contribute to achieving a just and lasting peace.

We also discussed the creation of a food logistics hub in Egypt and areas for developing bilateral cooperation. We will work to increase trade turnover. We agreed to instruct our teams to begin preparing a preferential trade agreement and to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine wants to create a food hub in Egypt04.02.25, 16:25 • 30120 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Egypt
Tesla
