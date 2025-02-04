Ukraine wants to create a food hub in Egypt

Ukrainian farmers will be able to locate elevators and production facilities in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. This will open up access to the markets of Africa and the Middle East and allow them to export finished products rather than raw materials. This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval, reports UNN.

On behalf of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we are studying the possibility of creating a food hub in Egypt - the statement said.

Koval discussed this project with Walid Gamalaldin, the head of the SCZone administration, and visited potential locations for Ukrainian business together with Mykola Nagorny, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Egypt.

SCZone unites six ports and is a strategic economic zone in Egypt that offers favorable conditions for investors:

- tax and customs benefits for production sites,

- simplified registration and customs clearance procedures,

- access to a market of more than 1.3 billion consumers in Africa and the Arab world.

The initiative aims not only to export raw materials but also to create production facilities for processing agricultural products.

This will open the way to the Egyptian market and allow us to supply finished products - flour, pasta, and other food products - to countries with which Egypt has free trade agreements.

According to Koval, Ukraine is already a key player in global food security, and cooperation with SCZone expands prospects for the agricultural sector and Ukrainian exporters.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to create a food hub in Lebanon to support the country's population.